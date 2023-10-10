The Arizona Diamondbacks have surprised the baseball world so far this postseason, winning their first four games, all on the road and taking a 2-0 series lead against the Los Angeles Dodgers, one of the World Series favorites. Corbin Carroll is one of the emerging stars in the league, and he has been on fire for the Diamondbacks so far this postseason. He spoke about his approach to the postseason.

“I'm just trying to do my job,” Corbin Carroll said, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “It's not just me, it's our whole lineup passing the baton to the next guy up. I'm just staying in the moment and not let anything in the past or the future dictate how I operate.”

Carroll is 7-for-14 so far this postseason with two home runs, four runs batted in, and a stolen base, according to MLB.com. His on-base percentage is .632 and he has an OPS of 1.632. Needless to say, Carroll is doing his job very well.

The Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card, who had two quality starters in Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta pitch.

The Diamondbacks have capitalized against a Dodgers rotation that had serious concerns going into the playoffs. They hammered Clayton Kershaw in an 11-2 Game 1 win, and scored three in the first inning against rookie Bobby Miller to take an early lead in the 4-2 Game 2 win.

In Game 3, the Diamondbacks will be facing Lance Lynn, who is a veteran, but not what he once was, with a chance to advance to the NLCS.