With the much-anticipated NLCS clash between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks set to begin on Monday night, there's no better time for everyone to process what an incredible year it has been for one of the most electrifying players in the league, Diamondbacks talisman Corbin Carroll. Carroll, despite being in just his first full season in the big leagues, turned in a 25 home run, .868 OPS season, proving his worth as one of the best young five-tool outfielders in today's game.

Carroll has the luxury of being one of the youngest players in the Diamondbacks roster. At 23 years old, the versatile outfielder can just sit back and focus on his game while leaving the leadership duties to his more battle-tested teammates such as Evan Longoria and Paul Sewald. But amid the Diamondbacks' impressive playoff run thus far in which they've gone 5-0 and swept two division champions in the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers, the young outfielder has gradually emerged into more of a vocal leadership role.

Speaking to Zach Buchanan of The Messenger, the Diamondbacks star revealed that he has gotten more comfortable speaking in his mind while residing in a team full of veterans after observing life in his first full year as a major leaguer.

“A lot of times, I’m an observer. I have my period of observing and I eventually feel comfortable enough and able to take those observations and do something with them. As the year’s gone on, that piece has gotten more comfortable for me and I’ve felt like it’s appropriate for me to say something,” Carroll said.

Of course, Corbin Carroll's words are only as good as his actions, and so far so good in that regard for the talented Diamondbacks youngster. In 17 playoff at-bats, he has hit for a .417 batting average to go along with two home runs, four runs batted in, and six runs scored, continuing his run as an incredible table-setter at the top of the Arizona batting order.

Some regression may come for Carroll, but at the very least, the bigger leadership role he has taken, along with the confidence he has gotten from vanquishing two incredible foes in the Brewers and Dodgers, will bode well for his ability to continue his incredible play for the Diamondbacks heading into what should be a tightly-contested NLCS against the Phillies.