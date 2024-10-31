INGLEWOOD, CA — While James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers were busy getting upset by the visiting Portland Trail Blazers, most fans had one eye on two games. The obvious one was the Clippers game, but the other were watching 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

Needless to say, the loudest ovation from the crowd during the night came when the Dodgers officially won Game 5 of the World Series to bring home the Commissioner's Trophy.

James Harden reacts to Dodgers' World Series win

The Dodgers defeated the Yankees, 7-6, in Game 5 of the World Series. James Harden and the Clippers unfortunately dropped their game against the Portland Trail Blazers, but that didn't stop Harden from congratulating the Boys in Blue.

“Anytime a professional sports team — or not even a professional, college or whatever the case may be — brings a championship to the city, just add them to the books,” Harden said. “Congratulations to the Dodgers. That’s much-deserved.”

The Dodgers won their second championship in four seasons, but this time there was no COVID-19 or “bubble champs” moniker to throw around with the title.

During the early portions of the third quarter between the Clippers and Blazers, the massive Halo board inside the all new Intuit Dome showed score updates as well as the final out and a portion of the championship celebrations.

Expand Tweet

Fans inside the Intuit Dome celebrated as The Wall of Clippers fans held signs that read “Dodgers, World Series Champions.”

The Clippers, however, dropped their second straight home game to start the season against at Blazers team many expected them to handle with relative ease. Considering what they were able to do to the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors on the road this past weekend, Wednesday's loss was a disappointing one.

“All our games are going to be close – 82 of them,” said Tyronn Lue after the loss.

“[We just have to] keep attacking. Keep playing the right way. We’re not going to make shots every night. We understand that. We did a better job taking care of the basketball, but their pressure did slow us down. Made us stagnant, we couldn’t get the ball to the guys we needed to get the ball to. So, we just got to better with that. This is a good test for us. We saw it last game against Golden State when they brought in GP, Wiggins and Kuminga. They did the same thing defensively. So, we got two days to work on it. We didn’t do a good job executing the way we need to play. We’ll get better.”

Through the first four games of the year, every single contest has been within five points in the final five minutes. In fact, three of the four games were within one point in the final 98 seconds.

James Harden echoed sentiments similar to Tyronn Lue's after the loss, and even said it's a good thing that the team is in so many close games early on.

“Because, I mean, that way, we've got to find a way to win. Obviously, we want to blow teams out, but if that's not the case, then we find ways to win. Every scenario has been different. Tonight we just didn’t capitalize and we didn’t close. Me missing free throws, can’t happen.”

The Clippers have a quick turnaround as they'll be hosting the Phoenix Suns on Halloween night. Phoenix is coming off a two day break, which gives them the rest advantage.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30PM PST.