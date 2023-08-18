Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Justin Martinez notched his first MLB save in his fifth big league game on Thursday. The Diamondbacks were desperate for some bullpen help after a grueling three-game set in Colorado and called upon Martinez who was recalled from Triple-A Reno before Thursday's game against the San Diego Padres.

“My main focus was just to execute my pitches and not think about the outcome,” Martinez said, via Steve Gilbert. “And then when I went into the ninth, I didn’t even think about it. I just kept focus on executing my pitches.”

Martinez signed with the D-backs as a 17-year-old in 2018, making his MLB debut with the ballclub in July of this year. He struggled during his first stint in the majors, allowing seven earned runs with five walks and four strikeouts in 3.1 innings.

Martinez worked his way back to the D-backs after seven scoreless outings out of nine following his demotion. It's unclear how long this call-up will last for the righty, but he made a good impression in the opening act of his second MLB promotion.

The win puts the Diamondbacks a game out of a playoff spot in a jam-packed National League wild card race. Entering Friday's slate, four teams are separated by one game for the final spot in the NL.

The Diamondbacks were in first place in the NL West for awhile earlier in the season but have flown under the radar since. Getting standout performances from young players like Justin Martinez will only increase Arizona's chances at a playoff berth.