The Arizona Diamondbacks once looked like a team that was a lock to make the 2023 MLB postseason. That's not part of the team's narrative, as Arizona has completely slid out of the picture. The Diamondbacks are now 13 games out of first place in the National League West division. With how the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing and the San Francisco Giants nearly 10 games ahead of Arizona, it's just hard to imagine the Diamondbacks getting to the playoffs by winning the division.

With just a 59-60 record after a 6-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies on the road Monday, the Diamondbacks are now 3.5 games behind the last NL Wild Card ticket.

Arizona's fall is tough to swallow for manager Torey Lovullo.

“With where we’re at in the season, we’ve got to win a lot of baseball games,” Lovullo said after the Colorado game (h/t Manny Randhawa of MLB.com). “And when we let one slip away like this, it hurts.”

At one point last June, the Diamondbacks had over 80 percent chance of making the playoffs, per FanGraphs. After their loss to Colorado, they are only given a 16.5 percent shot of sneaking into the postseason. That's a demoralizing dropoff over such a short period, but Arizona can't stop trying. They are still very much in contention for a Wild Card ticket with plenty of games left to play in the second half of the 2023 regular season.

The team's resiliency will be put to the test in the coming games, as Arizona looks to find stability.