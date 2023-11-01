Ketel Marte's amazing streak is still alive. In fact, he just extended his playoffs hitting streak to 20 games with a hit right in the very first inning of Tuesday night's Game 4 of the 2023 World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

With his hit in the first inning, Ketel Marte's total #Postseason hit streak is at 20 games! pic.twitter.com/Fj9wgPSXLB — MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2023

Marte's hitting streak in the MLB playoffs dates back to 2017 which was the last time the Diamondbacks reached the postseason prior to this year. As for this postseason, Ketel Marte is on his 16th-straight game with a hit, as pointed out by Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

“Ketel Marte has a 20-game hitting streak, extending the longest in postseason history. He's at 16 this year, passing 2015 Alcides Escobar at 15 for the longest single-postseason hitting streak.”

The Diamondbacks' second baseman is easily one of the biggest driving forces behind Arizona's Cinderella run in the 2023 MLB playoffs. Marte entered Game 4 of the World Series batting .333 with a .362 OBP and .545 slugging percentage along with two home runs and 11 RBIs in the playoffs.

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte still on fire

Arizona, which last appeared in the World Series in 2001 before this year, finished the regular season with just an 84-78 record but got in the playoffs via the Wild-Card route. They eliminated the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild-Card round, shocked the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series, and eliminated the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Championship Series.

Arizona needs Marte to keep going at the plate, as they find itself in a tough series against the favored Rangers, who recaptured the series lead following a 3-1 win in Game 3 Monday night.