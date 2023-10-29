What a postseason it has been so far for Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte. With his single in the eighth inning of Saturday night's World Series Game 2 against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Marte was not only able to drive in two runs but also managed to establish a new MLB playoffs record with an 18-game hitting streak.

Ketel Martel’s 2-RBI single gives the Diamondbacks a 6-1 lead! He now has the longest hitting streak in postseason HISTORY (18 games) 🤯pic.twitter.com/oIsSoeNqRt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 29, 2023

With the Diamondbacks coming alive in Game 2, they did not leave much hope for the Rangers to steal another game via a comeback just like what Texas did in Game 1. This time, Arizona relied on their booming offense and the stellar pitching of starter Merrill Kelly to score a 9-1 victory, thus tying the series at 1-1 before flying back home for the Diamondbacks's first World Series home game in over two decades.

“Very happy. Just a marvelous thing. Thankful to God, and we're just going to keep continuing to do what we do,” Marte said through a translator about his performance and his team's victory in Game 2 (via FOX Sports).

Marte must also have Arizona fans hyped after offering his thoughts on the Diamondbacks hosting a World Series game after such a long time.

“Put together great show just like we have. We're going for the crown, put together a great show.”

Kelly allowed just an earned run on three hits with nine strikeouts in 7.0 innings of solid job on the mound in Game 2.

Marte has been a huge driving force behind the Diamondbacks' Cinderella run in the 2023 MLB postseason in which he is hitting .333/.354/.556 with two home runs and 11 RBIs, thus far.