Happy Halloween everyone! Game 4 of the World Series is tonight as the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Texas Rangers at Chase Field. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

The Rangers lead 2-1 after a monster night from Corey Seager. The All-Star shortstop smashed a two-run homer in the 3rd inning that proved to be the winner early on. In a game that did not provide much offense, the Rangers found a way to hold the lead even with Max Scherzer leaving the game with an injury.

Arizona scored a late run in the 8th from a Geraldo Perdomo RBI single off Aroldis Chapman. The young shortstop is hitting .295 this postseason as the No. 9 hitter. Brandon Pfaadt pitched very well this postseason up until Game 3, however, he only allowed four hits which all proved to be critical. The Dbacks heels are not against the wall just yet, but they desperately need a win tonight to avoid going down 3-1.

Here are the Rangers-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Series Odds: Rangers-Diamondbacks Game 4 Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+146)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-176)

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game 4

Time: 8:03 pm ET/5:03 pm PT

TV: FOX

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Rangers tonight is southpaw Andrew Heaney. He will likely just be an opener but you never know. If Bruce Bochy likes what he sees early on then Heaney could stretch it out a few innings. He's only appeared in three postseason games and reached a total of six innings. The 32-year-old has a 6.00 ERA allowing four runs off of four hits. During the regular season, he ended with a 4.15 ERA and (10-6) record. Heaney has the stuff to keep the Dbacks' bats quiet but he will need to be on his game from the very first at-bat when he faces the extremely hot hitter in Ketel Marte.

All eyes are on Corey Seager in this game with the status of Adolis Garcia up in the air. Garcia should be able to play again this series but we may not see him tonight. If we don't then that is a huge blow to the Rangers lineup. Outside of Marte, Garcia has been the best hitter this postseason. His ability to thrive in the clutch is the reason why the Rangers are two wins away from their very first World Series title. Just like last night, the Rangers are capable of covering this spread without or without Garcia. Marcus Semien and Evan Carter need to have big nights at the plate.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Tonight will be the bullpen game as it has been for the Dbacks in this situation. In Game 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies, they also sent Joe Mantiply out there to get the Dbacks started. Mantiply allowed just one hit in that inning, however, after Luis Frias replaced him, it started to go downhill. Kyle Nelson, Miguel Castro, Andrew Saalfrank, and Ryan Thompson all allowed a run in four straight innings. The good news is that they have an elite setup man and closer. Kevin Ginkel sets up Paul Sewald as well as any duo can do it. If the Snakes have a lead in the 8th inning, then there is no doubt they will win this game and cover the spread at the same time.

Marte has been as clutch as any hitter the game has ever seen in the postseason. His record-breaking hits have set the Snakes up to win the whole thing. He has been relied on a ton this postseason, and he will need to be counted on again. With him leading off tonight, he needs to set the tone immediately. Arizona must go up on the Rangers early or it could be too late. Marte has two career homers against Heaney and rookie Corbin Carroll is 1-1 against him in his career. Christian Walker has also seen success against the lefty going 2-3 with two homers as well.

Final Rangers-Diamondbacks Game 4 Prediction & Pick

Because the Diamondbacks can hit the ball very well against Heaney … I like them to cover this spread at home. This series has been electric already with a walk-off homer. I have a feeling the Dbacks will reciprocate that tonight somehow. Take the Snakes to cover this spread and take the over as well.

Final Rangers-Diamondbacks Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-176); Over 9.5 (+100)