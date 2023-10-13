To the surprise of many, the Arizona Diamondbacks pulled out the brooms against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Division Series, and now head into their first NLCS since 2007 as they prepare to face the Philadelphia Phillies.

Of course, there have been naysayers who claim the D-Backs didn't even deserve to be in the playoffs after winning only 84 contests in the regular season. That's clearly fueled manager Torey Lovullo, who is “keeping the receipts” just like Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders.

Via Bob Nightengale:

“D-Backs manager Torey Lovullo, after listening to the criticism that his team didn’t belong in the playoffs after winning 84 games, says he taking a page out of Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ playbook.”

“We’re keeping receipts. We got a long list of receipts right now.”

Sounds about right. As any college football fan knows, Primetime's Buffaloes have faced non-stop criticism despite their impressive 4-2 start, especially after coming back down to earth with losses to Oregon and USC. But, there's no denying that Sanders has turned around the program in a hurry. They're heading in the right direction.

When it comes to the young Diamondbacks, probably no one predicted them to be one of the last four teams standing in the postseason, despite their hot start to the 2023 campaign. And while there was a point where Arizona barely won any games over the course of a month, they've turned it up when it matters.

This entire lineup is flourishing with Corbin Carroll leading the way. Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly have got it done at the top of the rotation. And, the Diamondbacks bullpen is lights out.

After beating the Dodgers, Lovullo's ball club will truly believe they can get past anyone, with the receipts sitting in their back pockets.