The Arizona Diamondbacks are feeling much better about their chances in the National League Championship Series after pulling out a 2-1 victory in Game 3 of the series. Ketel Marte delivered the walk-off winner for the home team as he singled home Pavin Smith, nailing a pitch by closer Craig Kimbrel into centerfield.

The Diamondbacks and their fans celebrated wildly as Marte was chased into the outfield by his teammates after he touched first base and after Smith crossed home plate with the winner.

The Diamondbacks had Kimbrel on the ropes throughout the inning. Lourdes Gurriel walked to start the inning, and he was able to steal second, taking advantage of Kimbrel's leisurely delivery to home plate. Pavin Smith, who had entered the game earlier as a pinch runner, followed with an infield single that allowed Gurriel to advance to 3rd base.

Emmanuel Rivera followed with a fielder's choice ground ball to Trea Turner, who threw out Gurriel at home plate. J.T. Realmuto appeared to miss Gurriel with his first tag attempt, but he was able to make contact on his second attempt before the runner was able to touch the plate.

Geraldo Perdomo followed with a walk to load the bases before Ketel Marte delivered his base hit that gave Arizona the win. The Phillies still lead the series by a 2-1 margin.

Arizona starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and Phillies starter Ranger Suarez were both brilliant before the managers went to their respective bullpens. Pfaadt pitched 5.2 scoreless innings while striking out 9 and giving up just 2 hits. Suarez pitched 5.1 scoreless inning and gave up just 3 hits. He struck out 7 and walked 1 batter.