The Arizona Diamondbacks continue an East Coast swing as they face the Miami Marlins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Marlins prediction and pick.

Diamondbacks-Marlins Projected Starters

Eduardo Rodriguez vs. Edward Cabrera

Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0) with a 5.06 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP

Last Start: In his previous start, Rodriguez went five innings, giving up six hits and a walk. Three runs were scored and he took the no-decision against the Rockies.

2024 Road Splits: Rodriguez has made just one road start, going 5.2 innings, giving up three runs, and taking the win over the Guardians.

Edward Cabrera (2-4) with a 5.76 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP

Last Start: In his previous start, Cabrera went four innings, giving up six hits, four walks, and a home run. He would allow six runs in a loss to the Phillies.

2024 Home Splits: At home this year, in seven starts, Cabrera is 0-1 with a 4.11 ERA and a .219 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Marlins Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: -154

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Marlins

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: ARID/ABFL

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks are first in the majors in runs scored while sitting fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging. Ketel Marte leads the way. He is hitting .298 this year with a .370 on-base percentage. He has 30 home runs, 81 RBIs and 81 runs scored. Still, Marte is considered day-to-day but has played some as of late. Joining him in having a great year is Eugenio Suarez. He is hitting .232 on the year with a .306 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs, 69 RBIS, and 60 runs scored. Crobin Carroll has not been hitting great, but he is getting on base. He is hitting just .221 with a .309 on-base percentage. Carroll has 13 home runs and 50 RBIS but has scored 88 times. Further, he has stolen 21 bases this year.

Jake McCarthy comes into the game hot. He is hitting .391 in the last week with 5 RBIs and three runs scored. Meanwhile, Eugenio Suarez is also playing well. He is hitting .217 in the last week with a home run and five RBIs plus three runs scored. Rounding out the top bats in the last week is Corbin Carroll. He is hitting .273 in the last week with a .333 on-base percentage. He has a triple, two home runs, and four RBIs. Furthermore, he has scored nine times in the last week. The Diamondbacks have hit .240 in the last week with 32 runs scored in six games.

Current Diamondbacks have 21 career at-bats against Edward Cabrera. They have hit .238 against him. Geraldo Perdomo has a hit in two at-bats, with an RBI. Josh Bell at one hit in eight at-bats, with a home run and eight RBIs.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are 29th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 21st in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging. The leader of the offense is Jake Burger. He is hitting .251 on the year with a .303 on-base percentage. He has 24 home runs and 55 RBIs. Burger has 53 runs scored as well. Jesus Sanchez is hitting .237 on the year with a .291 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs and 48 RBIs. Further, Sanchez has also stolen nine bases and scored 41 times this year. Rounding out the best bats of the year is Otto Lopez. Lopez is hitting .236 with year with three home runs and 23 RBIs. He has stolen 13 bases and scored 29 times on the year.

Jonah Bride comes into the game hot. He is hitting .294 this week with a .409 on-base percentage. He has a home run, five RBIs, and three runs scored in the last week. Jake Burger is also hitting well. He is hitting .263 in the last week with a .364 on base percentage. He has two home runs and two RBIs in the last week while scoring five times. The Marlins are not hitting well overall. They have hit just .223 in the last week with 16 runs scored in five games.

Current Marlins have just eight career at-bats against Eduardo Rodriguez. They have hit .375 against him. Jake Burger is two for five with a double while David Hensley is one for one with a walk. Vidal Brujan also has a walk in his only plate appearances against Rodriguez.

Final Diamondbacks-Marlins Prediction & Pick

While the Diamondbacks do not have a great pitcher going in Eduardo Rodriguez, Edward Cabrera has not been great either. Further, the Marlins offense has struggled heavily as of late. The Diamondbacks are hitting well, and that will carry them in this one.

Final Diamondbacks-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+106)