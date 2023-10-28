New series, same Ketel Marte.

The Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman has been red-hot at the dish all playoffs long and that continued in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night against the Texas Rangers, with Marte making a little bit of history in the process.

With his RBI double in the top of the fifth inning that drove in Geraldo Perdomo, Marte became the first player in franchise history to collect 20 hits in a single postseason, as reported by Bob Nightengale.

Not only that, but Marte has registered a hit in every single playoff game in 2023. That's 13 contests. Truly spectacular. Also, he's hit safely in 17 postseason appearances, which is tied for the most ever.

There's no question the 30-year-old has been the Snakes' best hitter in this improbable run to the Fall Classic, coming up with numerous clutch knocks. Ketel Marte walked off the Phillies in Game 3 of the NLCS with an RBI single, getting Arizona back into the series after initially going into an 0-2 hole. Needless to say, Torey Lovullo's squad wouldn't be playing for a championship if it wasn't for him.

If Marte can continue to tear the cover off the baseball in big moments, the Diamondbacks surely have a chance at winning the World Series. Right now, the visitors aren't far off going up 1-0 in the series, leading the Rangers 5-3 in the top of the eighth inning. They're the first team to really hit around Nathan Eovaldi in the postseason, who was absolutely dealing for Texas until Friday.