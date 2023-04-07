Getting dropped off at school by your parents is a common occurrence in the United States. Getting dropped off at work though? That’s something you don’t see every day. Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Corbin Carroll got a first-day of school sendoff from his parents on Thursday before the D-Backs’ home opener.

The Diamondbacks Twitter account posted a picture of Carroll hugging his parents outside of Chase Field. It’s safe to say it wasn’t the first time Carroll’s parents have dropped him off for a baseball game.

Carroll, one of the consensus top two prospects in baseball entering 2023, has started all seven games for the Diamondbacks so far this season. That included Arizona’s home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday night.

Selected in the first round of the MLB Amateur Draft by the Diamondbacks in 2019, Carroll made his major league debut with Arizona last August. He accumulated a .260 batting average in 104 at-bats in 2022. That, paired with a stellar spring training in 2023, was enough for the Diamondbacks to put their faith in Carroll.

Arizona gave Carroll an eight-year, $111 million contract extension last month. It is the largest contract handed to a player with less than 100 days of MLB service time.

Carroll has had multiple impact games already for the Diamondbacks in 2023. He had two hits in a win over the Dodgers last Friday, then knocked his first home run of the season in a three-hit effort on Monday. Unfortunately, Corbin Carroll’s 2023 first home opener didn’t go so well as he went 0-for-4, but the Diamondbacks sure seem like they have a star in the making.