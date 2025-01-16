Arizona Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick isn't afraid to share his opinion, notably with Corbin Burnes and the Chicago Cubs fanbase. After Burnes agreed to a shocking $210 million contract with the Diamondbacks, many were surprised that he chose Arizona out of other spots.

He could've taken more money to play for the San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, or the Toronto Blue Jays. With Burnes's positive comments about Arizona, and his family living in The Valley, there were more than a few reasons for him to sign. Still, Kendrick took the opportunity to throw some shade at other teams.

“Our fans in this community support winning teams,’’ Kendrick said via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “They don’t necessarily operate like maybe the Chicago Cubs’ fans — no disrespect. They support their team no matter what.

“In Arizona, they have a history of having winners. We’re going to continue to try to build revenue and reinvest that in the quality that we put on the field.’’

The Cubs had a high chance of landing the free-agent pitcher in December. They had the cap space and were able to. However, they didn't swing for the fences, which led to Burnes signing with Arizona.

Corbin Burnes to the Diamondbacks doesn't surprise Ken Kendrick

The owner has been more hands-on in the past few seasons. Since he hired general manager Mike Hazen and manager Torrey Lovullo, the franchise has found consistency. They made the playoffs twice, including a trip to the 2023 World Series. While they lost to the Texas Rangers, the emphasis on the franchise has been notable.

For instance, Kendrick gave his input for the Diamondbacks to sign Jordan Montgomery to a contract. However, that move ended well for no one. He had an abysmal season, one in which the Diamondbacks owner destroyed Montgomery, after missing the playoffs. Now, it's a chance to redeem himself for a lackluster move.

Burnes brings a legitimate No. 1 option to the starting rotation. While Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly are great pitchers in their own right, Burnes offers that clear, top option. It takes the pressure off of Gallen and Kelly and will help those two dominate. As Burnes finished his introductory press conference, he made it clear what his mission was.

Bringing a World Series back to Phoenix.

The reconstruction is underway for Arizona. After losing Christian Walker to the Houston Astros, they traded for Cleveland Guardians first baseman, Josh Naylor. Those additions and the consistent culture could have the Diamondbacks back in the thick of the playoffs, and possibly a World Series appearance.