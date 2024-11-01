Outfielder Randal Grichuk has declined his end of a $6 million mutual option with the Diamondbacks, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

According to reports, Grichuk will collect a $1.75 million buyout. Whether the Diamondbacks chose to exercise their portion of the option is uncertain, though it ultimately has no effect.

Grichuk’s decision to test free agency comes as no surprise after a stellar 2024 season. The seasoned outfielder excelled as a right-handed platoon hitter, posting his strongest offensive stats since his rookie year in 2015.

Randal Grichuk's strong season with the Arizona Diamondbacks

In 279 plate appearances, Grichuk recorded 20 doubles, two triples, and 12 home runs, achieving an impressive .875 OPS and 139 wRC+. While he was particularly strong against left-handed pitchers—who accounted for two-thirds of his at-bats—he also held his own against right-handers, marking his first season since 2018 with above-average numbers against same-handed pitchers.

Against lefties, he posted a .913 OPS and a 151 wRC+, while facing righties, he notched a solid .801 OPS and 116 wRC+.

Grichuk managed to achieve all this with a modest $1.5 million salary for the 2024 season. His contract also included a $500,000 guaranteed buyout if he or the Diamondbacks declined the mutual option.

By reaching 250 plate appearances, Grichuk increased his buyout to $1.75 million, bringing his total earnings on this deal to $3.25 million.

Given his impressive season, the 33-year-old Grichuk could be well-positioned to secure a multi-year contract this winter.

The Diamondbacks certainly got great value, but locking down Grichuk this offseason will likely require a significantly higher financial commitment, possibly even a multi-year contract.

It's true that Grichuk remains a mid-30s part-time player without an extensive history of top-tier performance, and he won’t rank among the premier bats available in free agency. Nevertheless, productive role players like him are consistently in demand, and there’s a solid case that he can continue to deliver at his current level.

In 2024, Grichuk made significant strides in plate discipline, achieving both his lowest career strikeout rate and highest walk rate. His hard-hit rate also reached a career-best 47.6 percent. These improvements will likely catch the attention of many teams looking for a solid contributor in 2025.

Grichuk's career so far

Grichuk recently wrapped up his 11th MLB season, having played for the Toronto Blue Jays, St. Louis Cardinals, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels, and Diamondbacks. Over his career, he’s maintained a .252 batting average.

During his four seasons with the Blue Jays (2018-2021), Grichuk played a key role, especially in helping Toronto reach the playoffs in the shortened 2020 COVID season.

He posted a .243 batting average, hitting 90 home runs—the highest total he recorded with any one team—and drove in 257 runs.

Grichuk also played alongside popular teammates like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette as their careers were getting started.

In addition to his tenure with Toronto, Grichuk reached the playoffs twice while playing for the Cardinals (2014-2015). However, he has struggled in postseason appearances, with just a career batting average of just .180 in the playoffs.