Tommy Pham's reputation among baseball fans is that of a hot head and a “clubhouse cancer.” He calls the perception he's been given by fans “comical.” The Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder has had multiple incidents during his career that gave him that persona, but his teammates and team personnel who are around him on a daily basis know the real Pham.

“Whatever you think you know about Tommy Pham,” Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said, “you don’t.”

The fans only see what Pham does on the field. What they don’t see is his leadership and work ethic off the field. Pham is constantly striving to be a better player and teammate. Part of that is hearing criticism about himself.

For the inside story on the top 10 brawls in MLB history, listen below:

“A lot of people don’t want to be told what’s bad about them,” Pham said, via The Athletic. “But there are people out there who want the opposite, who want to be told what’s bad so they can use it to their advantage and improve and better themselves.”

Pham has resonated with a multitude of people he's come across in MLB clubhouses. That's continued during his first month with the Diamondbacks. Though he's not crushing the ball at the plate, he's helping Arizona in different ways. His willingness to be whatever the team needs him to be makes him a great addition to any franchise.

The Diamondbacks traded for Tommy Pham despite all of the outside noise that surrounds him on social media. Luckily for Arizona, and for Pham, fans don’t run the team.