Tommy Pham and the Arizona Diamondbacks are finishing up a three-game series at Petco Park this weekend against the San Diego Padres. Pham used to play for the Padres, so fans are quite familiar with him. However, some have a seemingly detestable way of welcoming Pham back to the park and city.

At one point during the first inning of the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, Tommy Pham got into a verbal altercation with a fan while he was on the on-deck circle. Asked about it after the game, Pham added another story about how someone outside the team's hotel also tried to get under his skin with an NSFW tirade before he slapped the fan with a dose of reality.

“She was drunk. ‘F you, Tommy Pham, that's why we got rid of you.' I'm like, ‘Lady, I reached free agency. They didn't get rid of me … In fact, they tried to re-sign me,'” Pham said (h/t Jesse Friedman of PHNX Diamondbacks).

Pham played two seasons for the Padres in 2020 and 2021. He signed separate one-year deals with San Diego, so he was right to hit the fan with that reminder. After his stint with the Padres, Pham went on to play for the Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, and New York Mets before the Diamondbacks acquired him at the trade deadline from the Mets.

The 35-year-old Pham got the last laugh in the game, as he fueled the Diamondbacks' 6-4 win with a two-run home run in the fifth inning.