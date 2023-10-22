The Arizona Diamondbacks' loss to the Philadelphia Phillies can be chalked up to two men: Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. The deadly hitting duo tormented ace Zac Gallen all night long. In the first inning, it was the two stars that scored the opening runs off of him. Then, in the sixth inning, Harper and Schwarber showed off their power by hitting two consecutive solo shots over Gallen.

After the game, Gallen couldn't do anything other than tip his cap to the Phillies hitters. The Diamondbacks ace praised the two stars' intelligence, per Jesse Rogers.

“The thing about Harper and Schwarber is, those guys are so intelligent,” Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen said. “They've been around. You've got to hope you're one step ahead of them. It's hard. And them being able to leave the yard at any point is what makes it even harder… It's wild. Solo homers don't beat you, but a team that hits solo homers a lot, they tend to add up after a while.”

Gallen, one of the frontrunners for the Cy Young award this season, has struggled against the Phillies' bombers in the postseason. In his previous start, the Diamondbacks pitcher gave up five runs, including three home runs. Facing off against Philly's murderer's row was never going to be easy, and Gallen is learning that the hard way.

The Diamondbacks are now backed against the corner. They travel to Philadelphia for a must-win Game 6. The saving grace for Arizona is that a potential Game 7 will be played at home. Can the D-Backs overcome the Phillies' undefeated home streak.