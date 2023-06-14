The NL CY Young race is starting to heat up and it looks like it will be close all season long. While Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider was the favorite to take home the award, Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen recently jumped him for the best odds in the National League, via FanDuel.

Zac Gallen was at +270 but is now at +210 to take home the award. Meanwhile, Spencer Strider was the favorite at +230, but has now fallen to the third best odds at +750 behind Clayton Kershaw at +550. Recent struggles for Strider can suggest why he is no longer the favorite for the NL Cy Young.

Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen is currently 7-2 with a 3.09 ERA and a WHIP of 1.15. His ERA currently matches his exact career ERA of 3.09, indicating that Gallen should be an ace for years to come with this being his fifth season.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Meanwhile, Spencer Strider has thrown to a 3.79 ERA and a WHIP of 1.09 with a 6-2 record for the Braves. His ERA took a massive hit in his most recent outing, as he was shelled by the New York Mets to the tune of eight earned runs, including giving up two home runs.

The race between Spencer Strider and Zac Gallen for the NL CY Young will be fun to watch now for the rest of the MLB season. However, it is no guarantee that either take home the award, especially with Hall of Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw waiting in the shadows. Regardless, it will be an exciting finish to the NL CY Young race when the time comes.