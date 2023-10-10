The Arizona Diamondbacks extended general manager Mike Hazen last week after the team made the playoffs, and now with the team up 1-0 over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, Hazen discussed the possibility of extending manager Torey Lovullo, whose contract expires after 2024.

“Torey and I had a conversation when we extended [his contract] for a year,” Mike Hazen said, via Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. “I said, look, we got to get through the rest of the season. And I said if good things happen and we get to the playoffs and we get where we need to go, that he and I will have another conversation. I said ‘I promise you that I will sit down with you and we will talk through this again at some point.'”

Managers usually do not like to go into a season on the final year of a contract. Torey Lovullo has made it clear that he would like to stay with the Diamondbacks long-term, and that his family loves it in Arizona. He spoke about Hazen's recent extension.

“I think it's a statement by this organization about the things they recognize that Mike Hazen and his group do right every single day,” Lovullo said, via Gilbert. “I believe in continuity. I believe in connection. And that tells me that even though we've had some really tough times here, that they believe in the process and trusted what was going on from the dugout level and slightly above to the front office.”

For now, the Diamondbacks will look to continue their playoff run and upset the Dodgers in the NLDS.