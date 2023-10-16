The Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies face off tonight in Game 1 of the NLCS. For the Diamondbacks, it's the first time they've been in the NLCS in over 15 years. The Phillies on the other hand are running it back, and looking to advance to their second consecutive World Series. With the first pitch set for 8:07 PM ET, let's take a look at what MLB The Show simulated to be the result of tonight's game.

It's a battle of the Zac(k)s for Game 1. Zac Gallen will start for the Diamondbacks. He's 2-0 so far in these playoffs with a 3.18 ERA. Zack Wheeler is on the bump for the Phillies, and he's 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA.

Final Score: Phillies 6, Diamondbacks 5

The Phillies' last series with the Braves was incredibly exciting, and this simulated Game 1 follows that trend. Each team recorded twelve hits a piece, but the Philadelphia bullpen was able to hold on to a one-run lead in the ninth inning. Both starting pitchers were credited with no decisions for their outings, as the game was tied at 4-4 through five innings.

For the Phillies, the heroics came from third baseman Alec Bohm. He was 3-5 with two doubles and an RBI in the win. J.T. Realmuto and Bryson Stott added to the offense with a few RBIs as well. This type of performance was seemingly due for the Phils, as their offense has been heavily reliant on the heroics of Nick Castellanos and Bryce Harper thus far. If the rest of the lineup can contribute in key moments the Phillies will be very dangerous in this series.

The Diamondbacks' offense had itself a good night as well. Tommy Pham and Evan Longoria both hit home runs, and Corbin Carroll was 3-5 with a double and two runs scored. This would be a heart breaking loss for Arizona, but one that they can afford to put behind them. Game 1 on the road is a tough one to win, but knowing they battled the whole game is reassuring.

The NLCS should be quite the series. Both these terms weren't necessarily expected to be here, but have certainly earned their spot. Game 1 of the NLCS begins tonight at 8:07 PM ET.

