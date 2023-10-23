The Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies square off in Game 6 of the NLCS tonight. After taking a two-game hiatus from simulated gameplay, let's check in on what happened in the past two games.

The Phillies now lead the series 3-2 and are looking to claim victory tonight to book their ticket to back-to-back World Series. The Diamondbacks were able to win two out of three games at home, but are now on the brink of elimination for Game 6. Arizona won Games 3 and 4, while Philadelphia took Game 5.

With Game 6 set to begin on the early slate, let's take a look at the matchup and what MLB The Show has simulated.

The starting pitchers tonight are Merrill Kelly for the Diamondbacks and Aaron Nola for the Phillies. Kelly is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA this postseason. He took his most recent loss to the Phillies this series. Nola on the other hand has been dominant. He's 3-0 with a .96 ERA thus far.

Final Score: Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 2

The Phillies get the job done. A strong outing from Aaron Nola backed by solid slugging from Philly sends them to the World Series.

The Diamondbacks fought hard but it just wasn't enough. The Phillies are the seemingly more talented team, but also the team with much more postseason experience. Merrill Kelly pitched 4.2 innings, allowing four runs and striking out three batters. Kelly had trouble with the Phillies in Game 2, and MLB The Show predicts that to be the case tonight. Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte each had RBI doubles to account for the D-Backs runs in this game.

For the Phillies, everything seemed to click. Aaron Nola pitched another great game, going 7.1 innings with just one earned run and six strikeouts. Bryce Harper came through again for the Phillies, adding a two-run home run to his impressive NLCs. Bryson Stott contributed with a 2-run single in the fourth inning as well.

The Phillies coasted for most of the game and handed it off to Craig Kimbrel to record the save in the ninth inning. Assuming MLB The Show at least predicts the outcome right, Philadelphia will be heading back to the World Series. If not, a winner-takes-all all Game 7 will be played tomorrow night in Philadelphia.

Game 6 of the NLCS starts at 5:07 PM ET.

