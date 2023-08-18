The Arizona Diamondbacks escaped Thursday night with a 3-1 win over the San Diego Padres. Arizona won its third game in a row, despite playing without two of its best hitters and having a large chunk of the bullpen unavailable. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was impressed with how the team pieced together a critical victory against the Padres.

“To be honest, we were gassed,” Torey Lovullo said, via MLB.com, after the Diamondbacks beat the Padres. “I know this group was very tired coming out of altitude and Colorado, and I keep making a big deal about that because it's real. This was a fatigued team today that went out there and won a baseball game, and that's what I'm most proud of.”

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Arizona scored three runs on just three hits. Ace Zac Gallen picked up his 13th victory of the 2023 season. Diamondbacks rookie Justin Martinez earned his first career save with Lovullo unwilling to use a few of the Diamondbacks' top relievers. The Diamondbacks were coming off a draining three-game series with the Colorado Rockies. Each game was decided in the eighth inning or later. Arizona took two games from its NL West rival, scoring 17 total runs in consecutive wins.