LOS ANGELES – The Phoenix Mercury social media team created quite a frenzy this past week when they suggested that their final regular season games might be Diana Taurasi's last. While Taurasi herself has remained non-committal in terms of her future, many of her peers have used this opportunity to reflect on her career. Following the Los Angeles Sparks' 85-81 loss to the Mercury on Tuesday, Sparks head coach Curt Miller spoke at length about what Diana Taurasi has meant to the WNBA and to women's basketball in general.

“She has meant so much to this league. She continues to play at an extremely high level and has really been one of the torch bearers for our league and flag bearers for our league through the years. The GOAT gets tossed around a lot in sports these days, but truly one of the best to ever do it,” Miller said. “And the longevity that she's done it at, that's truly remarkable. And just a real congratulations to her and all that she's meant for women's basketball at various levels, but all that she's meant for our league.”

Against the Sparks on Tuesday, Diana Taurasi finished with 13 points, three rebounds and five assists in 22 minutes. The Sparks have been eliminated from playoff contention already while the Mercury are locked in to the No. 7 seed. Both teams have one remaining regular season game.

Curt Miller's familiarity with Diana Taurasi began with Team USA



Curt Miller's involvement with Team USA began in 2017 when he was named to the Women's National Team Committee. He served in that position until 2022 when he was named as an assistant coach for Team USA's training camp. He went on to serve as a scout on the 2024 gold medal winning team.

It was during those early years with Team USA that Miller's familiarity with Diana Taurasi began. Taurasi has played for Team USA in the Olympics since 2004. She holds six gold medals. Miller recalled how Taurasi was always the top player in every single Team USA camp even up to this year's Olympics.

“I can tell you firsthand, through all those camps, through the years, that it was uncanny leaving after a two or three day minicamp that you would be like, Diana was the best player in the camp over those three days,” Miller recalled. “For some of the people that I read on blog sites on why she makes teams, I can say firsthand, call me. I'll tell you she was the best player almost every single camp that I was at from 2017 and on through this Olympic season.”

Whenever Taurasi does decide to hang it up, she will go down as one of the most highly decorated players in women's basketball history. She's the WNBA's all-time leading scorer. She has three WNBA championships, two Finals MVP's and one league MVP. She's an 11-time All-Star, ten-time All-WNBA First Team and five-time league scoring champ.

She's also a three-time NCAA champion and a two-time Naismith College Player of the Year. And that's not even half of her accomplishments.