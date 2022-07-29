Diana Taurasi goes GOAT mode with feat only Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki have done

Diana Taurasi continues to pad her WNBA legacy as she continues to play in her fourth decade of life. The Phoenix Mercury guard is helping her squad make a playoff push despite the team lacking depth at center due to Brittney Griner’s detainment and Tina Charles’ contract divorce with Phoenix.

Even in a disappointing season, Taurasi is still putting on a show. On Thursday, she turned back the clock to drop 30 points on the Los Angeles Sparks in a 90-80 victory. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Taurasi became the first WNBA player to put up a 30-burger at age 40 or older. In the NBA, only Michael Jordan (four times) and Dirk Nowitzki (none time) have done so.

Diana Taurasi enters the list as one of the only 3 players in WNBA/NBA history to record a 30-point game at the age of 40 and up. Players on that said list: Michael Jordan and Dirk Nowitzki.

Michael Jordan

As if being the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer wasn’t enough, Taurasi is now showing she can still post big games even at such an old age. While her long-time WNBA rival and Olympic teammate Sue Bird finishes up her final season in the W, Diana Taurasi claims that she will make her decision about retirement in the offseason.

In 29 games this season, Taurasi is averaging 17.5 points, 4.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. After coming just two points shy of her season-high, she is looking to help the Mercury ascend in the playoff picture along with All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith.

In seasons with the Mercury, Taurasi has amassed 13 All-WNBA nominations, two Finals MVPs, one MVP, a Rookie of the Year title and plenty of records in the history books. Her case for being the GOAT of her league only gets bigger as the season goes on.