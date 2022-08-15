The Dallas Cowboys continue to have issues with penalties. After the 2021 NFL season in which they led the league with 7.2 penalties per game and 0.06 penalties per play, it was to be expected that the Cowboys were going to put an emphasis on cleaning up their ways on that end in the offseason. But based on how they played in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason against the Denver Broncos on the road, it seems that they have yet to learn their lesson. For former Cowboys wide receiver, Dallas could match the immaculate season of the 1972 Miami Dolphins if Mike McCarthy’s men will be able to put an end to their slopiness on the field (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic).

Michael Irvin [email protected]: “If the Dallas Cowboys clean up these penalties, they will be chasing the (undefeated) 1972 Miami Dolphins. When you got the No. 1 offense, clean up these penalties, they will be chasing the 1972 Dolphins. Did I say something crazy?”

Needless to say, that was a pretty bold take from Michael Irvin, though you can’t also say you expected anything less from him when talking about his beloved Cowboys.

In the loss to the Broncos, the Cowboys repeatedly shot themselves in the foot with a total of 17 penalties that went against them for 129 yards. That prompted McCarthy to say after the game that the penalties “are way too much.”

Coming up next for the Cowboys is another game on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday where McCarthy will surely be looking for improvements.