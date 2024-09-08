After a disappointing 5-7 finish in the 2023 season, the second year of the Matt Rhule era at Nebraska is off to one hell of a start, as the Cornhuskers are off to their first 2-0 start since 2016 following their 28-10 beatdown of the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday night.

One of the primary catalysts of this quick turnaround in Lincoln is true freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, who became the 2nd-highest ranked high school prospect to sign with the Huskers in the last 20 years, according to 247Sports. Raiola's collegiate debut has long been anticipated, as the five-star QB was signing lucrative NIL deals before he ever stepped onto the field for an NCAA game.

And apparently, Dylan Raiola is swimming in that Panini America money, because the watch he flashed after Nebraska's win on Saturday night looked pretty damn nice.

Of course, this isn't just your run of the mill post-game locker room celebration. It didn't take long for fans to put the pieces of the puzzle together and figure out that Raiola may have been taking a not so subtle shot at Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, whose Watch Flex celebration has become so synonymous with him that it's actually included in the recently released EA Sports College Football 25 video game.

Shedeur Sanders didn't have much to celebrate on Saturday night. The Heisman Trophy hopeful was limited to just 244 yards and one touchdown in the loss. He also threw an early interception deep in Colorado territory that Nebraska senior defensive back Tommi Hill took back for a touchdown to give the Huskers an early 14-0 advantage.

On the other side, Dylan Raiola's performance wasn't spectacular, but all Nebraska needed their freshman quarterback to do was remain steady, and he did just that. Raiola completed 23 of his 30 pass attempts for 185 yards. This included an 18-yard touchdown pass to Rahmir Johnson with just 40 seconds left in the 1st half to give Nebraska a commanding 28-0 halftime lead.

The Huskers took their foot off the gas pedal in the 2nd half, but Colorado could only muster 10 points in the 2nd half. Now, Nebraska has to look ahead to a gimme game against FCS challenger Northern Iowa before their Big Ten slate begins. It's reasonable to believe that Nebraska could be 7-0 when they visit the Ohio State Buckeyes on October 26th.