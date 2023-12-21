Nebraska football's new quarterback, Dylan Raiola, announces his new NIL deal after signing with the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska football made a big splash after signing incoming freshman Dylan Raiola. He's one of the top recruits coming out of high school and now it appears he's locking down a massive NIL deal too.

Just days after signing with the Cornhuskers, Raiola has officially inked an NIL deal with Panini America, according to Pete Nakos of On3. It is the first NIL contract the top quarterback recruit has signed so far.

“Now the nation's No. 3 ranked quarterback in the 2024 class signed a multi-year NIL deal with Panini America. Panini’s partnership with Raiola includes autographed trading cards and marketing. The company said Nebraska fans can expect to see Raiola's first trading cards in Panini's upcoming collegiate products.”

Both Dylan Raiola and Panini America are through the roof with this NIL deal. The Nebraska football quarterback didn't shy away from his excitement after the negotiations were done. “I am really excited to celebrate this next stage of my career by partnering with Panini. Being on a trading card is a dream. I am proud to be part of the Panini team.”

Meanwhile, Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations of Panini America, shared how excited the company is to have the Nebraska football star on the team. “Dylan is both an outstanding player and young man, and he is a natural fit to join the Panini family. We are excited about his future as he enters the next phase and transitions to college and to share his Panini products with fans across the country.”

Raiola originally committed to Georgia, but eventually signed with Nebraska football instead. He is viewed as one of the top recruits in the 2024 class and has a wildly bright future in college football.