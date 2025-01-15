Currently, the legendary rock band the Eagles is performing a Las Vegas residency at the Sphere. Could Kenny Chesney be the next artist to play at the Sphere?

The venue's social media pages posted a potential tease for their next artist on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. On the outside screens, a beach with a blue chair is shown. As the dust settles from the waves crashing, a guitar appears next to the chair.

This caused fans on X, formerly Twitter, to speculate that Chesney is set to become the next artist to perform at the Sphere in the comments of the post. The chair in the video resembles the one seen in his music video for “Old Blue Chair.”

Expand Tweet

Again, it is unclear if Chesney will perform a residency there or not. The Eagles are set to perform shows through April 2025, and it is unclear if they will wait until the residency ends to start the next one.

Chesney is a famous country singer and one of the biggest touring acts in the genre. He last embarked on the Goes Down Tour with the Zac Brown Band, who are also rumored to perform at the Sphere.

Will Kenny Chesney be the next artist to perform at the Sphere?

By all accounts, it does look like Chesney is set to be the next artist to perform at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Expect an official announcement shortly after the social media tease.

What will be interesting is seeing how many shows they announce. Currently, the shortest residency at the venue is Phish, who only performed four shows from April 18-21, 2024. The second-shortest residency is Anyma, who performed eight EDM shows from December 27, 2024, to January 11, 2025.

The first artist to perform at the Sphere was U2. They performed a 40-night residency at the venue from September 29, 2023, to March 2, 2024, centered around Achtung Baby.

Dead & Company has since played the most shows at the venue. They first performed a 30-night residency from May 16, 2024, to August 10, 2024.

However, they have since announced a second residency. They will become the first artist to return to the venue for a second residency. The second slate of shows will commence on March 20, 2025, and run through May 17, 2-25. They added another 18 shows to their itinerary, bringing their total to 48 shows.

The Eagles' residency continues to go strong. They started their shows on September 20, 2024, nearly a full year after U2 opened the venue. They will continue performing until April 12, 2025.

Their residency comes after their final tour, the Long Goodbye. The Eagles were seemingly done performing live before announcing their residency.