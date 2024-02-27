Diddy gets sued again in a sexual assault allegation made by a former male employee.
Rodney Jones, a former producer and videographer for the rapper, claims he was sexually assaulted repeatedly by him, TMZ reports. Additionally, he was subjected to unwanted advances by Diddy's associates, all while the mogul encouraged it.
Diddy's attorney responds to the allegations
The attorney for Diddy said, “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 billion lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that were pure fiction and did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.”
“We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies,” she added. “Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones' attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”
It's quite a laundry list of Jones allegations that goes beyond Diddy.
He claims Diddy would grope him and walk around naked in front of him. Plus, he thinks the rapper was grooming him into having sex. Jones claims as well that he was forced to watch videos of Stevie J having sex with another male.
Beyond that, he states a female cousin of Diddy's girlfriend, Yung Miami, sexually assaulted him as well. Finally, he claims he was possibly drugged and raped when Diddy brought prostitutes over.
There's also a claim against award-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. being involved in an incident. He was on Diddy's yacht, and Cuba was “touching, groping, and fondling Mr. Jones's legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks and his shoulders.”
It's not the first sexual assault allegation against Diddy. Recently, he was sued by four women accusing him of sexual assault, according to NBC News.
It sounds like quite a ton of legal trouble for Diddy, and it'll be interesting to see how all of these allegations play out in court.