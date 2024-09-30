Dikembe Mutombo's net worth in 2024 is $75 million at the time of his death. The 7-foot-1 center was one of the most dominant defensive players in NBA history and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015. Mutombo passed away at 58 in September 2024 after a battle with brain cancer. Here's a look at Dikembe Mutombo's net worth in 2024.

What is Dikembe Mutombo's net worth in 2024?: $75 million (estimate)

Dikembe Mutombo's net worth in 2024 sits at about $75 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Dikembe Mutombo was one of the best defensive NBA players in history. He was known for his famous “finger-wag” celebration after rejecting an opponent at the rim. He was born on June 25, 1966, in Leopoldville in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Dikembe was one of 10 children and a member of the Luba ethnic group. Mutombo's original goal lifegoal was to become a doctor or some other medical profession, but he changed course to a professional basketball player at 16.

Mutombo moved to the United States in 1987 to attend Georgetown University. Mutombo still planned to become a doctor, but John Thompson recruited him to play basketball with the Hoyas. He was the Big East Defensive Player of the Year in 1990 and 1991 and graduated with degrees in diplomacy and linguistics.

Dikembe Mutombo's early professional career

The Denver Nuggets drafted Mutombo with the fourth-overall pick in the 1991 draft. He made the all-star team in his rookie year thanks to his defensive ability.

The Nuggets didn't have immediate success, but they finally broke through in the 1993-94 season with a playoff win over the Seattle SuperSonics. Mutombo reached star status with 31 blocks in the five-game series. It led to Mutombo reaching his second All-Star game and the NBA Defensive Player of the Year the following year.

Mutombo left the Nuggets in 1996 to sign a five-year, $55 million contract with the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks had a better product on the court, which led Mutombo to two more Defensive Player of the Year awards and plenty of team success.

Dikembe Mutombo is traded to the 76ers

The 2000-01 Philadelphia 76ers are the benchmark for teams overachieving in the playoffs and going on a Cinderella run. Mutombo joined the 76ers at the trade deadline and went on to win his fourth Defensive Player of the Year.

The 76ers beat the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, and Milwaukee Bucks, before taking on the mighty Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. After the Sixers shocked the heavily favored Lakers in Game 1 in LA, the run ended there for Mutombo and Allen Iverson, losing four-straight games.

Mutombo had stints with the New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks, and Chicago Bulls over the next three seasons. He had one last run in him when the Bulls traded him to the Houston Rockets before the beginning of the 2024 season.

Mutombo and Yao Ming made a formidable frontcourt, and Mutombo became the second-most proficient shot blocker in NBA history. He played his final season in 2009 but retired after being carried off the court with a knee injury in Game 2 of the first round.

Dikembe Mutombo's personal life

Mutombo was one of the most generous NBA players to ever play the game. He created the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation for his native Democratic Republic of the Congo. He also joined the NBA's Basketball Without Borders program in Africa and was an ambassador with the Special Olympics.

Mutombo also built the Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital in Cono. It opened in 2007 and was a $29 million, 300-bed facility. It was the first facility in the area in nearly 40 years.

