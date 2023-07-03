The Houston Rockets have made a significant move in the 2023 NBA free agency by signing Dillon Brooks to a four-year, $80 million contract. Brooks is a seasoned forward who previously played for the Memphis Grizzlies. He should bring his defensive prowess and the potential for offensive growth to the Rockets. In this article, we will thoroughly assess the implications and grade Dillon Brooks' new contract, delving into the reasons why this signing is vital for the Rockets' future success.

What Dillon Brooks brings to Houston

Dillon Brooks's new deal with the Rockets concludes his fruitful stint with the Grizzlies. Known mainly for his defensive acumen, the Canadian earned a spot on the 2022-23 all-defensive second team. He certainly established himself as one of the league's premier perimeter defenders. With his annual salary descending throughout the contract, starting at $21.6 million and ending at $18.4 million, Brooks is poised to expand his offensive role with the Rockets while bolstering the team's defense.

Yes, Brooks has gained notoriety as one of the most physical players in the league. His aggressive style of play has earned him a reputation as a player who walks the line between physicality and questionable tactics. Other players have even openly criticized his aggressive approach on the court. Still, despite this and some past controversies (more on that later), Brooks remains a potentially very valuable addition to the Rockets' roster.

Building on that, let's grade Brooks's 4-year, $80 Million Contract with the Rockets.

Grade: B+

The Rockets' decision to sign Dillon Brooks warrants a solid B+ grade. It represents a calculated risk. They have invested in a player with outstanding defensive capabilities but limited offensive skills. Nonetheless, he has the potential to become a valuable asset for the Rockets. Of course, that's assuming he can continue to refine his offensive game and steer clear of off-court issues. If that happens, Brooks can surely contribute to the Rockets' competitiveness in the upcoming season.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brooks' defensive aptitude and the expected increase in his offensive responsibilities make him a significant addition to the Rockets. Furthermore, the contract's descending annual salary structure provides the team with long-term financial flexibility. In all, these factors justify a B+ grade. We cannot help but acknowledge the potential this deal holds for both Brooks and the Rockets.

Remember that this is just one of the many free-agency actions the Rockets have so far done. Aside from Brooks, the Rockets have also signed Fred VanVleet and Jock Landale. All these moves indicate the Rockets might already be tired of their seemingly perpetual rebuild.

That said, Brooks' past controversies are a cause for concern. During the 2023 NBA playoffs, he made disparaging comments about LeBron James following the Grizzlies' Game 1 loss to the Lakers, which drew widespread criticism. In March 2023, Brooks shoved a camera operator during a game against the Miami Heat while vying for a loose ball, resulting in a $35,000 fine. Additionally, Brooks incurred a $25,000 fine for evading media sessions during the 2023 NBA playoffs. It was also reported that he would part ways with the Memphis Grizzlies after a tumultuous 2022-23 season.

Looking Ahead

Remember that the Houston Rockets endured a disappointing 2022-2023 NBA season. They finished with a lackluster record of 22-60 and claimed the fourth spot in the Southwest Division. Throughout the season, the team struggled to maintain consistency, with only a few bright moments. One of those was a victory against the Denver Nuggets and a late-season three-game winning streak. The roster, however, boasts several promising young talents like Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, and KJ Martin. They all displayed glimpses of their potential. However, the absence of experienced leadership hindered the team's progress. In light of their subpar performance, the Rockets' recent signing of Dillon Brooks presents a promising opportunity to reinforce their defense and augment their youthful core.

With rising talents like Green, Sengun, and rookie Amen Thompson, the Rockets have a foundation to build upon. However, their progress will rely on the continued development of these young players, as well as the cultivation of consistency and the infusion of veteran leadership.

The Rockets' decision to secure Dillon Brooks for the next four years presents an intriguing opportunity. His defensive prowess, coupled with the potential for offensive growth, aligns well with the team's objectives. Although this move entails some risks, the descending salary structure and the opportunity to develop a young core make this signing a favorable one for the Rockets. As fans eagerly await the upcoming season, all eyes will be on Brooks as he brings his talents to the Rockets and aims to propel the team to new heights.