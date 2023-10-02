Disgaea 7 Vows of the Virtueless follows Fuji on his adventure of redemption! Check out the Disgaea 7 Vows of the Virtueless release date, story, gameplay, and more here.

Disgaea 7 Vows of the Virtueless Release Date: October 4, 2023

Disgaea is back and better than ever in Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless!

Join Fuji and Pirilika as they embark on a perilous journey of redemption, and experience unique features new to the Disgaea series!

Disgaea 7 Vows of the Virtueless launches on October 3, 2023 on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It launches with 4 editions, the Base, Deluxe, Ultimate, and Complete Stories.

Join protagonist Fuji for a Disgaea adventure that’s bigger and better than ever before! Dive into the demonic realm of Hinomoto where the bushido code is out, and the Hinomoto Code of Destruction is in! Consisting of a myriad of netherworlds, Hinomoto is home to a multitude of demons, each with their own beliefs. Enter bushido fan-girl Pirilika, a naive and rich young lady who manages to convince Fuji to protect her as she pursues her ambitions. But there’s more to this contract that meets the eye, so be sure to check the fine print…

Disgaea 7 Story

Hinomoto consists of a myriad of Netherworlds. Vengeful ghosts boil forth from Haunt Springs, Sardemon World exists within a gargantuan space sardine, and Shicroaku’s enticing tides are formed from countless demons, swirling together like seaweed…

In this land of diverse Netherworlds, many of the inhabitants once adhered to a code at odds with their demonic nature–bushido.

But that was all long ago. When Demmodore Opener and his Netherarmy arrived, Hinomoto changed.

The demons of Hinomoto now live under the Hinomoto Code of Destruction enacted by Opener…

Today, the land’s noble warriors are but a memory.

Our tale is set in these worlds that have lost their pride. It is about a girl who adores bushido–and a boy who hates it. Now, they must join forces to fight for one another’s beliefs…

Disgaea 7 Gameplay

Disgaea 7 brings classic tactical RPG and combines it with unique gameplay elements new to the Disgaea Series. Players will have to exercise their wit and knowledge to come ahead in this game’s battles!

Disgaea 7 Vows of the Virtueless launches on October 3, 2023 on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.