It might be dominating all the headlines related to the company lately, but Disney insists its feud with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t hurting the financials of its business operations in the least.

Josh D’Amaro, the chairman of Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products unit made an appearance Monday at the JP Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference, where he addressed the escalating confrontation in Florida. When asked by the moderator whether the feud has altered parks operations at all, D’Amaro said “It has not. As you’ve seen in our results, the progress we’ve made coming out of Covid has been exceptionally strong.”

D’Amaro was also asked about the recent scrapped plans to build a $1 billion dollar development in Florida. As he explained it, “a lot has changed” since plans were initially announced in 2022. “We have new leadership in place,” said D’Amaro, namely Bob Iger, who returned as CEO in late 2022 after Bob Chapek was fired. “And No. 2, business conditions have changed pretty significantly, so taking that all into account, we said at this point in time we’re going to reverse that decision.” He further added that the change of course means that “we’re taking care of employees in the right way.”

All in all, D’Amaro struck a fairly conciliatory tone for all DeSantis-related questions. He even stressed that The Walt Disney Company still plans to spend $17 billion in Florida over the next decade. “We’re thinking pretty aggressively about where we can take things in Florida. I’m excited about what’s in store,” said D’Amaro.

For those looking for another escalation in the flare up, you’re not going to find it from Disney today. Ron DeSantis, the Mouse-shaped ball is in your court.