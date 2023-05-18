I guess not all news in May — Star Wars‘ month between “May the Fourth” and “Revenge of the Fifth” — is good news, as Disney has made a huge announcement regarding its Star Wars-themed resort, Galactic Starcruiser.

It was announced that the last voyages to a galaxy far, far away will take place this fall from September 28-30. The Star Wars resort opened in the spring of 2022 and was an immersive experience that placed you into the world that George Lucas created.

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment. This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans,” a Walt Disney World spokesperson told to USA Today in a statement.

Perhaps the biggest obstacle in the resort’s way is the fact that the immersive two-day experience cost $1,200 per night, per person. That said, for fans of the franchise, it did allow you to live the things you dreamed of such as lightsaber training and interacting with Chewbacca. The official website bills it as “part live immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game — and yet so much more.”

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’s last voyage will take place from September 28-30.