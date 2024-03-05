Disney CEO Bob Iger has been out recently on the forefront defending Marvel's reputation for not getting the audiences like it used to.
During a conference in San Francisco, Iger talked about the superhero franchise and much more, THR reports.
Bob Iger predicts earnings for upcoming releases
One standout moment was his thoughts on the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie. The CEO looks pretty optimistic. He predicted it “will be one of the more successful Marvel movies we've had in a long time.”
Additionally, for Kingdom of the Planet of the Ape, he says it is “one of the better films in the franchise.”
He also tackled the rumor that superhero movies are a thing of the past by talking about how Marvel's first 33 films generated under $30 billion at the box office, and that was “not an accident.”
“A lot of people think it's audience fatigue, it's not audience fatigue. They want great films. And if you build it great, they will come, and there are countless examples of that,” the CEO said.
Before his bold predictions on Deadpool & Wolverine, he talked about how it's important to part ways with some things, alluding to Disney's business model.
Iger said, “You have to kill things you no longer believe in, and that's not easy in this business because either you've gotten started, you have some sunk costs, or it's a relationship with either your employees or with the creative community. It's not an easy thing, but you got to make those tough calls. We've actually made those tough calls. We've not been that public about it, but we've killed a few projects already that we just didn't feel were strong enough.”
Bob Iger is very excited about Disney's future and movies like Deadpool & Wolverine, despite him making some cuts that many won't agree with.