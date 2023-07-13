The Walt Disney Company has made a major announcement regarding its CEO Bob Iger.

It's been announced via a company press release that Iger, who has been CEO of Disney for 15 years, has signed on for another year to continue serving that role. That would keep him with the company through 2026.

“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” Susan Arnold, Chairman of the Board, said in a statement. “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period.”

She continued, “Mr. Iger has the deep respect of Disney's senior leadership team, most of whom he worked closely with until his departure as executive chairman 11 months ago, and he is greatly admired by Disney employees worldwide—all of which will allow for a seamless transition of leadership.”

Bob Iger has been a mainstay at Disney since 1996. He first served as the president of ABC from 1994 until it was acquired by Disney in 1996. He would then succeed Michael Eisner as CEO in 2005 and remained in the role until 2020. He stepped down at which point Bob Chapek stepped into the role. By the end of 2021, Iger stepped back into the role at the request of the Board and will remain in that role until 2026 it appears. You'd have to imagine that the goal is to now find a suitable succession plan for after 2026.