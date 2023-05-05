In a letter sent to showrunners employed by Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery, the companies have reminded the writer-producers that they are still required to perform their non-writing services as per their contracts, despite the WGA strike. The letters were sent out on the second day of the Writers Guild of America’s strike against members of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, The Hollywood Reporter shares.

The assistant chief counsel of ABC signature, Bob McPhail, wrote in the letter, “Your personal services agreement with [the] Studio requires that you perform your showrunner and/or producing duties even if the WGA attempts to fine you for performing such services during the strike.” A similar letter was sent by Max on May 2. The letter said that HBO/HBO Max respects the WGA members but believes certain services such as participating in the casting process and contributing to non-writing production and post-production work are clear examples of non-WGA required services.

The Disney letter also included a Q&A section to inform showrunners that they are “required” to perform duties that may include responsibilities not in line with the WGA’s guidance to its striking members. The showrunners were told that they cannot shirk their duties and they will face financial penalties if they fail to fulfill their contractual obligations.

The Writers Guild of America strike began on May 2 and is directed against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The union is fighting for better wages, better working conditions, and better benefits for writers. While the strike has caused disruptions in the entertainment industry, it has also highlighted the struggles of writers who often work long hours for low pay and few benefits.