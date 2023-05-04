With Pete Davidson’s scheduled return to old stomping grounds Saturday Night Live cancelled due to the WGA strike, Davidson responded. On the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Davidson jokingly shared that if his return were to be canceled, it would “feed his weird story” he has that “of course that would happen to me.”

Due to the commencement of the WGA Strike on May 2nd, many late night shows have halted and will show reruns during their time slots instead. Saturday Night Live was no different. It’s May 6th episode was cancelled where Pete Davidson was set to host alongside musical guest Lil Uzi Vert. This was going to be Davidson’s comeback after leaving SNL last year after eight seasons.

Davidson told Jimmy Fallon that they’d been working on his episode for two to three months, and they would find out on Monday whether or not the episode would go live. The comedian jokingly said that of course it would be canceled on his return, “it’s all about me.”

The Writer’s Guild of America has gone on strike following the failure to reach an agreement with Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers over a fair pay model. With the days of residual pay from re-aired episodes a thing of the past, writers pay has suffered.

Over the past few years, companies have made it harder for writers to make a career out of their skill. In a WGA letter, the guild shared that, “The companies have used the transition to streaming to cut writer pay and separate writing from production, worsening working conditions for series writers at all levels.” Until they realize that they need writers and have to come up with a better pay model, the strike will continue.