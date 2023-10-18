The upcoming Disney+ series, Percy Jackson and The Olympians, has gotten an eye-opening Star Wars comparison for its budget.

The reported budget

In Variety's new cover story, it was revealed that each episode of Percy Jackson and The Olympians costs between $12-$15 million per episode. That's on-par with another Disney+ series, The Mandalorian. The first season of the Percy Jackson series has six episodes, meaning Disney likely spent between $72-$90 million on the season.

You'd have to imagine that this is just the first of many seasons for Disney+. The first season will adapt the first Percy Jackson book — The Lightning Thief — and the following five books could also be adapted. The Lightning Thief follows Percy (Walker Scobell) after he is accussed of stealing Zeus' (the late Lance Reddick) thunderbolt. Episodes 1 and 2 will premiere later this winter on Disney+.

Unlike the film adaptations, Disney+'s upcoming streaming series stars a teenage cast. Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri lead the series. Adam Copeland (Edge) leads the supporting cast that includes Megan Mullally, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, and Jason Mantzoukas.

The films

The two Percy Jackson films reportedly had a budget of $95 and $90 million, respectively. If Disney can spread that out between a long season, that's a great sign. Both films made over $200 million at the box office.

Logan Lerman led the cast of The Lightning Thief film. Alexandra Daddario, Brandon T. Jackson, and Jake Abel also starred in the film.

Percy Jackson and The Olympians will premiere on December 20 on Disney+.