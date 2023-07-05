Disney Plus has faced backlash from subscribers after abruptly removing the sci-fi movie Crater, featuring Kid Cudi, from its streaming service less than two months after its release. Crater, which reportedly cost $53.4 million, disappeared from the Disney Plus library after just 48 days, leaving viewers puzzled and concerned about the fate of other titles in the midst of these unexpected content removals, according to The Independent.

The sudden removal of Crater has sparked frustration among subscribers, who have been left without any official explanation for the decision. However, it was previously announced in May that Disney would be removing certain content from the platform, leading to a projected writedown of $1.5 to $1.8 billion in the third quarter. In that same month, multiple titles, including the Willow spin-off show, Y: The Last Man, and The World According to Jeff Goldblum, were also taken down from Disney Plus.

Tried to rewatch the excellent Crater on @DisneyPlus only to find it’s been inexplicably deleted. It’s only been 3 weeks since I watched it. It’s like the pre-VCR era when missing a show meant it was gone, but at least then it was free. Why am I even paying for these services? 😠 — Trike (@Trike) July 2, 2023

On June 30, several other titles vanished alongside Crater, further intensifying the discontent among subscribers. Titles such as More Than Robots, Alaska Daily, The Company You Keep, Recep İvedik 7, King Shakir Recycle, Ben Gri, Runaway, Dunyayla Benim Aramda (Between The World And Us), New Year’s Eve, The Nightingale of Bursa, and My Apologies were all removed from the streaming service, as reported by What's on Disney Plus.

Crater made its debut on Disney Plus on May 12, captivating audiences with its story about a young boy living in a lunar mining colony who embarks on an adventure with his friends to explore a legendary crater before being relocated to another planet. The film featured Mckenna Grace, known for her role in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, with Kyle Patrick Alvarez directing from a screenplay by John Griffin.