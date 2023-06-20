After being developed for years, Secret Invasion is about to come out on Disney Plus, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe something massive to be excited about. But before that happens, there are a lot of things that can potentially happen in this MCU series. We take a look below at the boldest predictions for Secret Invasion and why there's a chance they can come true.

4 bold Secret Invasion predictions for upcoming MCU series

4. James Rhodes is a government official

Don Cheadle's James Rhodes has been in the MCU since the first Iron Man film, and he has certainly come a long way from being the government's liaison to Tony Stark. It only makes sense for him to get some sort of promotion, especially after helping save the world from Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. The thing is, Rhodey can certainly make a name for himself outside of being War Machine or the U.S. military.

There's a pretty good chance that after all the good Rhodes has done, he can get a juicy government position to serve the people better. If anything, the hero known as War Machine can do a good job as Secretary of Defense, or even Secretary of State. It remains to be seen whether Rhodes can become something more when Secret Invasion drops soon.

3. Emilia Clarke is both G'iah and Emilia Brand

Back when the cast of Secret Invasion was announced, and even in the trailers that followed, fans believed that the character Emilia Clarke plays is the Skrull daughter of Talos and Soren. That detail, while certainly true, may only be part of the overall equation. There's a pretty good chance that Clarke is playing both G'iah and the individual she's assuming the identity of – Abigail Brand.

In the comics, Brand is the director of SWORD, the counterpart to SHIELD which deals with extraterrestrial threats outside of Earth. The possible move here is that Abigail Brand does exist in the MCU, and Clarke is playing both her and G'iah, the Skrull who steals her identity. This will certainly be a big surprise if this happens, as fans were led to believe that the SWORD director won't be appearing in this MCU series.

2. Sharon Carter is a Skrull

Throughout Phase 4, there have been some characters with questionable story arcs. Of course, the biggest of these is Sharon Carter during the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a Disney Plus series that revealed Steve Rogers' former paramour as a villain. With a backlash forming over the past few years over this development, it would be no surprise if Marvel pulled the trigger and revealed Sharon as a Skrull in disguise.

If this is going to happen, it would be a very sensible explanation for Sharon's sudden turn as a villain out of nowhere. It can be explained that a Skrull sleeper agent assumed her identity and used her resources to establish the character in a different setting. And if that isn't enough, Sharon Carter won't be the only revelation as there can potentially be other characters that will be shown as Skrull agents. Much like the comic that inspired the MCU series, the guessing game of who's an alien invader or not will definitely play a huge role in this show.

1. Quake is going to be Secret Invasion's biggest cameo

Perhaps the biggest rumor every Marvel fan out there wants to be true is the appearance of Chloe Bennet's Daisy Johnson, or Quake, in Secret Invasion. And while fans associate the heroine with Agents of Shield, it makes perfect sense for her to appear in this MCU series on Disney Plus.

For starters, Quake got her first big gig leading Nick Fury's Secret Warriors in the pages of Secret Invasion back in 2008. Although she has appeared in storylines before the crossover event, it would be revealed here that Fury has been training Quake and other super-powered beings in case an emergency occurs, such as an alien invasion.

Also, Quake is mostly tied to the espionage side of things, as seen in her recurring role in Agents of Shield before. It only makes sense for Daisy Johnson's official MCU debut to happen in Secret Invasion as it mostly revolves around the covert side of the cinematic universe.

With Secret Invasion dropping soon, fans will finally learn whether these bold predictions stand a chance of becoming reality. In any case, this MCU series is already shaping up to be something different as it promises to elevate Phase 5 with a refreshing take on the fan-favorite event from the comics.