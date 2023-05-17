Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Rumors have it that the next big project of Ubisoft could be a new single-player Star Wars game: but we have to wait to find out.

This “large game,” as Ubisoft described it, is part of Ubisoft’s lineup of titles that are set to be released within the current fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2024. This timeframe includes games like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Rainbow Six Mobile, Skull and Bones, The Crew Motorfest, The Division Resurgence, and XDefiant.

Now, it is being speculated by video games journalist Ethan Gach, Senior Reporter at Kotaku, that this “large game” mentioned in Ubisoft’s reports could be a Star Wars game, as he had personally heard that there is development ongoing for one that Ubisoft is eager to release as soon as possible.

This is not the first time that we’ve heard of a Star Wars game coming out of Ubisoft, with the studio even claiming that “2023 will be big” for Star Wars and Ubisoft, while there have already been some concerns on the studio’s plans to monetize it and other titles. Ubisoft describes this upcoming title as a “story-driven, open-world experience within the Star Wars galaxy that will also utilize the studio’s cutting-edge technology and advancements, including the Snowdrop engine.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It’s unusual, though, for Ubisoft to keep a huge project under wraps for so long, especially if they’re expecting to release it before the end of the current fiscal year, so there might be something amiss here that we couldn’t just lay our finger on as of the moment. Perhaps it’s more of a LucasArts or Disney decision than Ubisoft’s? We don’t know.

Still, while Star Wars Jedi Survivor was a fun game, it’s great to know that there are more Star Wars games coming out in the near future coming from all sorts of places, and this one by Ubisoft’s is definitely one we have our eyes on.