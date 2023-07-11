While the WGA writers' strike has dominated the entertainment news cycle, the threat of another strike — this time with SAG-AFTRA — is looming. However, Disney won't be affected by it and has a contingency plan for the Disneyland premiere of their upcoming film, Haunted Mansion.

Variety revealed that should a SAG-AFTRA strike occur, Disney will still host its July 15 Haunted Mansion premiere at Disneyland. Very few, if any of the film's stars would be in attendance including the likes of LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Daniel Levy, and Jamie Lee Curtis due to their membership.

However, if none of the stars are there, the Haunted Mansion premiere would then be shifted into a “fan event” put on by Disney and would still take place at Disneyland. The event is expected to host over 2,000 guests with the screening taking place at 7 pm ET at the Hyperion Theater.

Haunted Mansion is the second film based on the theme park ride of the same name. It follows a single mother and her child who move into a mansion only to find out that it is haunted. They enlist various personalities to help them combat the ghosts and to reclaim their home. The film is directed by Dear White People and Bad Hair Day director Justin Simien in his third feature-length film. However, unlike his previous two films, he did not write Haunted Mansion. Instead, Katie Dippold, known for her work on Parks and Recreation and her collaborations with Melissa McCarthy that include The Heat, Spy, and 2016's Ghostbusters reboot, penned the script for the upcoming Disney film.

Haunted Mansion will be released on July 28.