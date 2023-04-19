Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Ubisoft recently announced The Division Day, which will showcase their plans for The Division 2, as well as give updates on two upcoming titles.

Clear your calendar for April 20th because we're about to take you on a journey through the past, present, and future of The Division Franchise! #DivisionDay 📍Where: https://t.co/AgLpHuxLaQ & https://t.co/p1fQLf3lr6

🕔When: 11AM PDT/ 8PM CEST/ 2PM EDT pic.twitter.com/VJegCzicxv — Tom Clancy's The Division (@TheDivisionGame) April 18, 2023

First, let’s talk about when this showcase will happen. The Division Day Showcase will air on April 20, 2023, at 11:00 AM PDT. It will air on Ubisoft’s official Twitch account, as well as their YouTube channel.

Now, let’s talk about the contents of this showcase. First off, Ubisoft will be unveiling the Year 5 Roadmap for The Division 2, detailing their plans for the game. Their update from September 2022 saw the launch of the game’s Season 10. As such, it is likely that they will be talking about Season 11, as well as other related information. They will also be releasing details about the game’s new Descent game mode. Other than The Division 2, the showcase will also give updates about two upcoming spinoffs: Heartland and Resurgence.

Let’s start off with Heartland. Heartland is an upcoming entry to the game which, unlike the two mainline games, is free to play. The game retains most of the gameplay mechanics the series is known for, from its gunplay to its rogue agents, and more. It will also be available on PC, consoles, and cloud gaming. For the showcase, they will be showing off a gameplay preview of Heartland, which could contain a more in-depth look at its mechanics. To prepare for the showcase, you can check out everything we know about Heartland.

Next, let’s move on to Resurgence. While Heartland is a PC and console game, Resurgence is the series’ entry into the mobile market. From what we’ve seen so far, it seems to be a very simplified version of the original game. It will also include some PvP game modes from the second game, as well as the infamous Dark Zone. In the showcase, they will be giving an update about the project. They did not give hints as to what the update is, so we will just have to wait. You can check out everything we know about Resurgence from the information they released before the game’s closed beta last year.

That’s all the information we have about the Ubisoft Division Day showcase. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.