Doctor Strange star Mads Mikkelsen called the MCU film the 'most fun' he's had on a set.

A “fun” experience

Talking to Business Insider, Mikkelsen revealed that the “most fun” shoot was the MCU film. This was due to two key factors.

“I love them all,” he said. “The most fun must've been Doctor Strange because I got to do two things I love: doing magic and flying Kung Fu.”

He added that out of all of his franchises, he'd be down to return to the MCU. “I wouldn't mind going back to him [Kaecilius],” Mikkelsen revealed. “But I have a tendency to die in all the franchises, so it's going to be hard.”

Mads Mikkelsen is a Danish actor who first gained notoriety for his roles in the Pusher film trilogy, Open Hearts, and Rejseholdet. He came over to Hollywood and began playing villains. Mikkelsen starred in Daniel Craig's inaugural James Bond adventure, Casino Royale, as the antagonist Le Chiffre.

From 2013-15, Mikkelsen also starred in Hannibal, playing Dr. Hannibal Lecter in the series. Some of his other credits include The Hunt, Rogue One, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Another Round, and Riders of Justice. In 2023, Mikkelsen starred in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

He wouldn't return to the MCU in the Doctor Strange sequel, Multiverse of Madness, though. In fact, Mikkelsen hasn't been seen in the MCU since his first appearance. Mikkelsen himself seems down to reprise the role. It remains to be seen if the MCU has a place for the villain going forward.