BBC will celebrate the Doctor Who's 60th anniversary by making 800 episodes of the iconic show available to stream on the BBC iPlayer, the show's website announced.

The Tenth Doctor, David Tennant, will play the new, mysterious Fourteenth Doctor in all three episodes. It will air in November to celebrate the show's milestone 60.

There's no word yet if Eleven, played by Matt Smith, will also make an appearance for the anniversary specials.

The official Doctor Who website announced that all available episodes since its premiere in Nov. 23, 1963 will be available for the first time to stream on the BBC iPlayer. U.K. audiences will be able to watch on the British network's video-on-demand service starting Nov. 1.

Also available for streaming are the spin-offs The Sarah Jane Adventures, Torchwood and Class A. Tie-in programs such as the behind-the-scenes show Doctor Who: Confidential will also be available.

The BBC has used the series as a central draw for iPlayer since the VOD was rebranded. However the classic Doctor Who episodes have never been completely shared there.

Netflix held the streaming rights to the classic episodes before they were moved to BritBox. This included a few 50th Anniversary Doctor Who episodes as well as An Adventure in Space and Time.

Since BritBox is now under new ownership and will have to be rebranded, the BBC is now using this anniversary for the iPlayer to be more appealing to audiences.

Certain Doctor Who properties, such as the Eighth Doctor Paul McGann-starred TV movie and the season 4 of Torchwood, were tied up in legal disputes with the BBC. Doctor Who: Confidential had problems with licensed music copyright issues.

The 60th Anniversary Special, as well as Season 14, will be available to stream on Disney+ for international audiences. Whether the classic episodes will also be available on Disney+ as well remains to be seen.