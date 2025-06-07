When news broke that WWE was going to allow R-Truth's contract to expire and effectively end his run with the company, it hit fans, young and old, hard.

One of the more entertaining workers to ever step foot in a squared circle, Truth had huge angles, down periods, and a solid chapter of time where he did nothing more than pursue, win, and defend the 24/7 Championship, but through ti all, he kept a smile on his and fans' faces.

How, fans wondered, could R-Truth announce his exit from WWE when he'd just worked a WWE Championship match with John Cena on national television? Well, while that decision has remained a heavy topic of conversation, Cena, ever in his heel phase, used it to his advantage, taking the fans' “We want R-Truth” chants and turning it around, louding telling fans they were hypocrites for requesting the truth when they are filled with nothing but lies.

"You hypocrites chant for Truth, you are all pathetic liars!" "WE WANT TRUTH!" CHANTS LOUD AF #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/DniZc5pgjz — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) June 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

On paper, good effort from Cena to figure out how to turn this chant on its head, as, to paraphrase The Movement in their tweet, the chants were loud as all get out, but choosing to make light of the exit of a man he's worked with for years and years? Even a heel like Cena has to acknowledge that such a response would be viewed in poor taste, even if it was ad-libbed.

Now granted, any fans in the know will know that Cena and Truth are at least on good terms, if not friends, as the former sent a shoutout to the latter on social media when the news broke, but in professional wrestling, when fans throw you a softball, it's only right for a heel to hit it out of the park, right? For better or worse, Cena did that… even if, in the end, it will only make the chants grow louder at Money in the Bank the following day in Los Angeles.