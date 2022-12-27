By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Perhaps the only thing more shocking than the New York Mets signing Carlos Correa was the now delay in finalizing the contract. While Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through for the same reason, it appears the Mets are ready to deploy a different strategy to lock up the former World Series champion.

It appeared that the Giants were signing Correa to a 13-year, $350 million deal earlier this offseason. When San Francisco backed out of the deal, due to an ankle injury in Correa’s physical, the Mets swooped in and signed the shortstop to a 12-year, $315 million contract. Then, New York found injury issues of their own and put the deal on hold.

The deal remains unfinished, but it appears that owner Steve Cohen and the Mets are willing to get creative to sign Correa. The deal between the Mets and Correa is about, “55 percent,” likely to be completed according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. He noted that the Mets are willing to include new language in the contract that could offset Correa’s injury risk.

“There is optimism a deal can still be completed between Correa and the Mets with one source on Monday placing the likelihood of 55 percent that the two sides find common ground,” Puma wrote. “Among the possibilities is added contract language that would protect the Mets from financial responsibility is Correa’s pre-existing condition sidelined him for an extended stretch.”

Puma noted that Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, worked out a similar deal between J.D. Martinez and the Red Sox before he signed a five-year, $110 million deal in 2018.

Carlos Correa would be quite the haul for the Mets. In eight seasons, the two-time All-Star has hit .279 with 155 home runs and 553 RBI. New York knows how much Correa would bolster their lineup. It appears they’re doing whatever it takes to make it happen.