By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ offseason was highlighted by the signings of SP Noah Syndergaard and OF/DH JD Martinez in free agency. But the Dodgers could still be looking to add talent. Dodgers’ beat writer Juan Toribio recently revealed that LA is still in the market for pitching depth, per Toribio’s Dodgers Beat newsletter.

It is unclear what type of pitcher they might target ahead of Opening Day. Toribio shared that a 6-man rotation is not out of the question for Los Angeles in 2023.

The Dodgers have a number of intriguing arms in their farm system that profile as rotation options. With that being said, LA may turn to the trade/free agency market to enhance their pitching depth.

It should be noted that Nathan Eovaldi, who was the final truly impactful starting pitcher available in free agency, recently agreed to terms on a deal with the Texas Rangers. But there are still decent available pitchers looking for homes in 2023. It will be interesting to see if the Dodgers end up inking any of the remaining free agent hurlers.

The Dodgers still project to feature one of the best all-around pitching staffs in baseball. Their bullpen has no shortage of talent despite having no clear closing option. Meanwhile, Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias are set to lead the rotation. Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, and Noah Syndergaard will be valuable contributors to the starting rotation as well.

But as aforementioned, LA could still look to add another arm or two ahead of Opening Day.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Dodgers.